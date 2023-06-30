Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sanjit Biswas Sells 89,800 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $2,296,186.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,834,708.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 98,926 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $2,716,507.96.

On Thursday, June 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 137,883 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $4,033,077.75.

On Monday, June 12th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $2,684,122.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $1,765,468.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 57,477 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,150,689.54.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Sanjit Biswas sold 58,129 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $1,150,954.20.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 55,571 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,064,740.36.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $1,549,050.00.

On Tuesday, April 25th, Sanjit Biswas sold 20,864 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $432,510.72.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $1,972,008.00.

IOT traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,805,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.85 and a beta of 1.01. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $30.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average is $18.17.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $204.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.03 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

