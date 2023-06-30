Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 51.3% from the May 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Samsonite International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SMSEY traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $13.69. 2,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,477. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Samsonite International has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $16.21.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter. Samsonite International had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 11.72%. Equities analysts expect that Samsonite International will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Samsonite International Company Profile

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

