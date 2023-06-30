Sapphire Trading Down 7.3% Over Last Week (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $37.48 million and $6,661.55 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for about $0.0274 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,855.73 or 0.06176702 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00041798 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00030149 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00016594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013232 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,389,624,428 coins and its circulating supply is 1,368,987,805 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

