Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Position Decreased by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,180 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for approximately 3.0% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $1,008,286,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $588,789,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 11,443.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,179,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134,518 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,655,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $676,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $138,794,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $309,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,581,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $874,563 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Schlumberger Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.10. 2,911,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,571,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.56. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

