Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 923.5% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $35.23 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $36.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.61. The firm has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

