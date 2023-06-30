Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Whitcomb & Hess Inc.

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. reduced its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 0.7% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,091,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $35.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $36.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.61.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

