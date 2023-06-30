Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Stake Lifted by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned 0.14% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 93,105.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,227,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,945,000 after buying an additional 140,076,592 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1,297.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,040,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,129 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,716,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 37,036,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,533,000 after purchasing an additional 728,456 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $17,899,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHC stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

