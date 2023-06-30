Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $52.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.76. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $57.95.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

