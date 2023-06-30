Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,499,863 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the previous session’s volume of 1,603,379 shares.The stock last traded at $51.46 and had previously closed at $51.55.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 80,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,760 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

