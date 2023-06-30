Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Holdings Trimmed by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,271,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,935 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 6.7% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC owned about 0.37% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $53,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,875,000 after purchasing an additional 408,569,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after buying an additional 3,455,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $88,691,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,069,000 after acquiring an additional 725,105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $43.62 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.15.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

