Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Shares Gap Up to $44.09

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.09, but opened at $45.44. Scorpio Tankers shares last traded at $45.89, with a volume of 144,058 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on STNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.17.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.38.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shipping company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $377.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.37 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 51.60% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 14,961 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 964 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,607 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 4.5% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.