Secret 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $926.75 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 29th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $8.64 million and $926.75 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Secret has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. One Secret token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.92 or 0.00172424 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00050659 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00029325 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00012444 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003271 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00285925 USD and is down -4.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

