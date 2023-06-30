Seelaus Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,689,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9,021.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,624 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,734,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,241 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $99.56 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.13 and a 200-day moving average of $97.35. The firm has a market cap of $68.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

