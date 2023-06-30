Seelaus Asset Management LLC Buys 293 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.1% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $478.00 to $507.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.90.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total transaction of $73,602,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,866,977,066.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total value of $73,602,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,866,977,066.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,074,783 shares of company stock valued at $440,437,914. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $464.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $432.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.38. The stock has a market cap of $440.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.84, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $296.32 and a 52 week high of $468.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

