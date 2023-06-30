Seelaus Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $140.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

