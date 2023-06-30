Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $376,000 Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 67.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,603 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.2% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 37,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. CL King assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.44.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $86.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.28 and its 200 day moving average is $83.07. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $95.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.87%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

