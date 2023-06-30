Seelaus Asset Management LLC Invests $900,000 in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QDEL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in QuidelOrtho during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 554.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

QDEL stock opened at $81.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1 year low of $66.88 and a 1 year high of $108.35.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.41. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

