Seelaus Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 366,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth $1,573,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Primo Water by 314.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 53,322 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Primo Water by 11.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,898,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,820,000 after buying an additional 192,031 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 1.05. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47.

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $546.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.04 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 7.46%. Equities analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRMW shares. TheStreet cut Primo Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Primo Water in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Primo Water from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

