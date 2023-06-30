Seelaus Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC decreased its position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of SP Plus worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in SP Plus by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SP Plus by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in SP Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SP Plus in the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

SP Plus Trading Up 1.4 %

SP Plus stock opened at $39.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $774.40 million, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.35. SP Plus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $40.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SP Plus Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SP Plus Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

