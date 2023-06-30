Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 11,296 Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,296 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HCCI. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5,979.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 516,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,783,000 after acquiring an additional 508,215 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter worth about $12,267,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 32.0% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,122,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,246,000 after buying an additional 271,887 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 75.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,178,000 after buying an additional 258,392 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth about $3,462,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.23. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $38.85.

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.05 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial began coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

