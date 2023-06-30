Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 22,620 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 22,620 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco raised its stake in Williams Companies by 306.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 1,178.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB opened at $32.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average of $30.73. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $230,208.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,493,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,776 shares of company stock valued at $894,070 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

