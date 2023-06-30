Seele-N (SEELE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $915,431.32

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 90.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 29th. During the last week, Seele-N has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Seele-N has a market cap of $915,431.32 and $1,618.41 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004436 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017833 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00018554 BTC.
- Sourceless (STR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00013848 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,444.90 or 1.00041396 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000732 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000072 BTC.
Seele-N Token Profile
Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech.
Seele-N Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.
