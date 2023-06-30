SGD Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGDH) Short Interest Down 79.9% in June

SGD Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGDH – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 79.9% from the May 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SGD Stock Up 14.3 %
SGDH traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.00. 99,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,775. SGD has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.
About SGD
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SGD
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for SGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.