Shentu Hits Market Capitalization of $55.76 Million (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. One Shentu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Shentu has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Shentu has a market capitalization of $55.76 million and $2.46 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
Shentu Profile
Shentu was first traded on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 121,624,415 coins and its circulating supply is 92,416,290 coins. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology.
Shentu Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shentu using one of the exchanges listed above.
