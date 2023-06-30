Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for On the Beach Group (LON:OTB)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of On the Beach Group (LON:OTB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.81) price target on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on On the Beach Group from GBX 248 ($3.15) to GBX 220 ($2.80) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, On the Beach Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 260 ($3.31).

Shares of OTB stock opened at GBX 93.80 ($1.19) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 112.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 142.61. On the Beach Group has a 52 week low of GBX 88.80 ($1.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 192.19 ($2.44). The stock has a market cap of £156.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9,380.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.83.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

