Short Interest in bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Decreases By 66.7%

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

bebe stores Stock Performance

bebe stores stock remained flat at $2.70 on Friday. bebe stores has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.08.

bebe stores Company Profile

Featured Stories

bebe stores, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, and production of women's apparel and accessories. The company marketed its products under the bebe and BEBE SPORT brand names through its retail stores; bebe.com, an online store; and 39 bebe outlet stores.

