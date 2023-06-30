Short Interest in bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Decreases By 66.7%

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
bebe stores Stock Performance
bebe stores stock remained flat at $2.70 on Friday. bebe stores has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.08.
bebe stores Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than bebe stores
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for bebe stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bebe stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.