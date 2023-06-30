Short Interest in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Drops By 51.1%

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the May 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BELFA opened at $57.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $60.64. The company has a market capitalization of $734.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.00 and a 200-day moving average of $40.01.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $172.34 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 9.02%.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BELFA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 514.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

