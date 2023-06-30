Short Interest in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Increases By 800.0%

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BPYPN stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28. Brookfield Property Partners has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $21.99.

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3594 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Property Partners

About Brookfield Property Partners

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. ( NASDAQ:BPYPN Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

