Short Interest in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Expands By 571.6%

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, a growth of 571.6% from the May 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Performance

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.26. 75,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,825. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.26. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $13.52.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 5,606.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 22.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

