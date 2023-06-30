Short Interest in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Expands By 571.6%

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, a growth of 571.6% from the May 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Performance
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.26. 75,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,825. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.26. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $13.52.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
