Short Interest in Central Pattana Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPNNF) Expands By 375.0%

Central Pattana Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPNNF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,800 shares, an increase of 375.0% from the May 31st total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 65.1 days.
Central Pattana Public Price Performance
OTCMKTS CPNNF remained flat at C$1.90 on Friday. Central Pattana Public has a twelve month low of C$1.90 and a twelve month high of C$2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.99.
About Central Pattana Public
