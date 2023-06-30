Short Interest in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Expands By 144.2%

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a growth of 144.2% from the May 31st total of 745,200 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Crown ElectroKinetics Stock Down 5.6 %

Crown ElectroKinetics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. 1,151,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,517,046. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.25.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown ElectroKinetics will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Crown ElectroKinetics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crown ElectroKinetics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. ( NASDAQ:CRKN Free Report ) by 139.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 865,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504,986 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.96% of Crown ElectroKinetics worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films. The company also engages in commercializing technology for smart or dynamic glass, as well as designs and installs distributed antenna systems and builds the fiber optic infrastructure for charter communications. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp.

