Short Interest in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Grows By 141.5%

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 141.5% from the May 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deutsche Lufthansa

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,040 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DLAKY. HSBC raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.77.

Deutsche Lufthansa Price Performance

Shares of DLAKY stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,368. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 10.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers airfreight container management services; and e-commerce solutions for approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

