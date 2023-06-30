Short Interest in Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA) Rises By 400.0%

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTIA traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.70. 16,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,184. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.82. Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $15.48 and a 52-week high of $26.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.4609 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%.

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

