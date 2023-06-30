Short Interest in International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF) Rises By 600.0%

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
International Container Terminal Services Stock Performance
ICTEF stock remained flat at $3.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.72. International Container Terminal Services has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $4.09.
About International Container Terminal Services
