Short Interest in International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF) Rises By 600.0%

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

International Container Terminal Services Stock Performance

ICTEF stock remained flat at $3.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.72. International Container Terminal Services has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $4.09.

About International Container Terminal Services

International Container Terminal Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates container ports and terminals for container shipping industry in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It also provides ancillary services, including storage, container packing and unpacking, inspection, weighing, and services for refrigerated containers or reefers, as well as roll-on/roll-off and anchorage services to non-containerized cargoes or general cargoes.

