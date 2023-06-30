Short Interest in iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:EFRA) Decreases By 90.6%

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:EFRA – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 90.6% from the May 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:EFRA traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $27.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956 shares, compared to its average volume of 594. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.44. iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $29.13.

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

About iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF

The iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (EFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies that provide infrastructure and industrials solutions to support energy efficiency and emissions mitigation, pollution reduction, or land and resource optimization.

