Short Interest in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Decreases By 72.1%

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,200 shares, a decrease of 72.1% from the May 31st total of 861,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 83,900.0% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 1.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of COMT stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.16. 46,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,713. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average of $26.47. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $41.52. The company has a market cap of $826.66 million, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

