Short Interest in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Drops By 51.5%

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,600 shares, a decrease of 51.5% from the May 31st total of 378,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IFGL traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $19.86. 7,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,649. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.77. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.83.

Get iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1941 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF

About iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 103.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $259,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 532.2% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Agilis Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Agilis Partners LLC now owns 46,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter.

(Free Report)

The iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (IFGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed x US index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that own or develop real estate throughout the developed world, excluding the United States. IFGL was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.