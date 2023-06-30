Short Interest in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Drops By 70.4%

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a drop of 70.4% from the May 31st total of 239,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 11,897 shares during the period. Sentinus LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 29,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 8,779 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 1,934.0% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 169,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 161,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $831,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EWZS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.04. 600,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,580. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.46. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The company has a market cap of $99.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1692 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

