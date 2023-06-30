Short Interest in Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX) Expands By 441.0%

Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a growth of 441.0% from the May 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Novonix Price Performance

Shares of Novonix stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.65. 33,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,729. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average of $3.70. Novonix has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

Get Novonix alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novonix

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVX. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novonix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novonix in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Novonix by 6,798.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novonix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Novonix Company Profile

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Battery Materials, Battery Technology, and Graphite Exploration. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.