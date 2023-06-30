Short Interest in Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT) Expands By 642.9%

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 642.9% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

JPT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.07. 4,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,149. Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average is $17.19.

Get Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund

About Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 1,717.5% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 73,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 69,456 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 32,799 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $469,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

(Free Report)

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.