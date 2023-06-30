Short Interest in Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT) Expands By 642.9%

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 642.9% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
JPT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.07. 4,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,149. Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average is $17.19.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.
