Short Interest in PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Rises By 740.0%

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 740.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PT United Tractors Tbk Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUTKY traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.03. 5,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,424. PT United Tractors Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $48.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.50.

Get PT United Tractors Tbk alerts:

PT United Tractors Tbk Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $6.6101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from PT United Tractors Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.81. This represents a dividend yield of 17.41%. PT United Tractors Tbk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.04%.

About PT United Tractors Tbk

PT United Tractors Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, sells and rents heavy equipment in Indonesia. The company operates through six segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy. It also distributes heavy equipment under the Komatsu, UD Trucks, Scania, Bomag, and Tadano names to mining, plantation, construction, and forestry sectors, as well as for transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PT United Tractors Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT United Tractors Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.