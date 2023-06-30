Short Interest in ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) Decreases By 59.6%

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a decrease of 59.6% from the May 31st total of 103,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ReShape Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $26,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in ReShape Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $33,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ReShape Lifesciences by 200,252.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,060 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 34,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in ReShape Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $192,000. 14.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of ReShape Lifesciences from $50.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

ReShape Lifesciences Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of RSLS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.34. 14,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,120. ReShape Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34.

ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter. ReShape Lifesciences had a negative return on equity of 202.35% and a negative net margin of 367.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy and ReShape Vest system, a laparoscopically implantable device to enable weight loss and stomach preservation.

