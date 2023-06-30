Short Interest in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Expands By 621.9%

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,800 shares, a growth of 621.9% from the May 31st total of 38,900 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 362,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Medical

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMTI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 94.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 21,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. 14.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Rockwell Medical from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Rockwell Medical Stock Up 24.0 %

NASDAQ:RMTI traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $5.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,816,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,403. Rockwell Medical has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $5.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $77.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.21.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $19.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 17.38% and a negative return on equity of 84.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in patients undergoing hemodialysis.

