Short Interest in Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Rises By 158.2%

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 158.2% from the May 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Sandfire Resources America Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRAFF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.09. 859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,537. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09. Sandfire Resources America has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.15.

Sandfire Resources America Company Profile

Sandfire Resources America Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

