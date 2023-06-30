Short Interest in Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Rises By 158.2%

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 158.2% from the May 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Sandfire Resources America Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SRAFF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.09. 859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,537. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09. Sandfire Resources America has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.15.
Sandfire Resources America Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sandfire Resources America
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Sandfire Resources America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandfire Resources America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.