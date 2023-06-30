Short Interest in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUA) Drops By 69.7%

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUA – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 69.7% from the May 31st total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,150,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I by 267.6% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 477,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 347,539 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 399,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 49,085 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $3,739,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $3,095,000.

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHUA remained flat at $10.77 on Friday. 32 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,865. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.48. SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $11.64.

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology and/or tech-enabled financial services industry in the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey.

