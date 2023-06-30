Short Interest in Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Grows By 125.4%

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 125.4% from the May 31st total of 474,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 169.8 days.
Solaris Resources Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SLSSF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.23. The company had a trading volume of 13,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,729. Solaris Resources has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $6.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62.
About Solaris Resources
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Solaris Resources
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.