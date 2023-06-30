Short Interest in Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Drops By 58.5%

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a drop of 58.5% from the May 31st total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEOAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

Stora Enso Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SEOAY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,270. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $16.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.18.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Research analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

Featured Articles

