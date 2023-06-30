Short Interest in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKRW) Decreases By 84.9%

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKRW – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 84.9% from the May 31st total of 92,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tastemaker Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tastemaker Acquisition stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKRW – Free Report) by 122.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,969 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Tastemaker Acquisition Price Performance

Tastemaker Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 15,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,697. Tastemaker Acquisition has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13.

