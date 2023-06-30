Short Interest in Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Drops By 87.5%

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tecogen Stock Up 2.1 %

TGEN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.99. 6,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,712. Tecogen has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11.

Get Tecogen alerts:

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Tecogen had a negative net margin of 17.55% and a negative return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tecogen will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc manufactures, installs, and maintains ultra-clean cogeneration products for multi-family residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Services, and Energy Production segments. The Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tecogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.