Siacoin Price Hits $0.0031 on Top Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. Siacoin has a total market cap of $166.21 million and approximately $8.05 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Siacoin has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,035.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.26 or 0.00320496 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $293.07 or 0.00975747 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00013769 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.86 or 0.00548893 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00063908 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003315 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,432,525,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,410,190,968 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.